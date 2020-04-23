Washington cancels Good Neighbor Days Festival

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Washington Chamber of Commerce and Community Officials have canceled the 2020 Washington Good Neighbor Days.

The festival was originally set to be held May 27-31. It has been canceled due to safety concerns related to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Washington Chamber Director Chevie Kriete said they are disappointed they are unable to hold the festival.

“We are extremely disappointed to not be able to hold the festival as expected,” Kriete said. “Our committee works on Good Neighbor Days starting in October and to not be able to see the festival come to fruition is heartbreaking to all of us. I know my family looks to the festival as a kick-off to summer, it just won’t be the same.”

The Washington Chamber of Commerce has not committed to a rescheduled date for the festival at this time but said it is considering finding ways to hold part of the festival virtually or on a later date.

