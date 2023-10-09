WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — In another phase of Grist Mill Ventures development of downtown Washington, city council approved financial assistance for event space redevelopment.

Developers recently bought properties at 120 and 126 Walnut St. They plan on using these spaces for events such as weddings and business meetings, enriching the downtown area. The properties used to be occupied by Knights of Columbus and Prep Freeze Cook respectively.

CL Red CEO Nathan Watson attended the meeting to ask city council for 16% help in financing the nearly $2 million project. While there was some back and forth between council members on parking and the ongoing legal situation between the developers and neighboring building owner Marlene Miller, it ultimately passed.

The two projects will overlap in terms of construction. Watson said they hope to be done as soon as possible. The combined cost of the two projects would be over $10 million.

Brian Mooty, the attorney for Marlene Miller, told WMBD that they are hopeful that the issue will be resolved soon. However, he added that Miller isn’t happy with how long the process is taking.

Washington Historical Society President Jewel Ward attended the council meeting to “clear the air” surrounding the damages done to the Historical Society building.

She said they repaired the building themselves and did not contact an insurance company.