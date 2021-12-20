Washington City Council approves redevelopment of building to make room for new brewery

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — In a special Washington City Council meeting on Monday, Dec. 20, an agenda item was passed to redevelop a building in the town square.

The $5.5 million project will focus on revamping a building in the town square, turning it into a 10,000 square foot two-story building, named Tangled Roots Brewing Company.

The city is using a $1.1 million incentive that will be paid overtime to the developers, and the tax increment financing (TIF) money will be used to bring economic development to the city.

A design is being worked on by developers to fit in with the town square look.

The city of Washington’s mayor said he thinks this renovation will be a great addition to the area.

“To see $5 million pumped into our community is just fantastic for a community our size, so it’s really one of the biggest things to happen to us since 5 point, so we’re excited,” said Mayor Gary Manier.

Construction is said to start in June 2022 and is expected to take about a year and a half to complete.