WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Washington City Council on Monday approved the final map for a new subdivision in the Trails Edge neighborhood.

The subdivision, called “Section Nine” on the final map, will add 37 lots to the neighborhood, a combination of duplexes and single-family homes. Stephanie Court and Debates Street off Kingsbury Road will be extended and connected.

Washington City Administrator Jim Snider said the infrastructure, which includes roads and signs, will cost $1 million.