Washington city council voting to repeal current chicken ordinance

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Washington city leaders are hoping to put an end to the chicken talk.

If chickens could talk, they wouldn’t like the ordinance the City of Washington is trying to change.

Mayor Gary Manier said the council will soon vote on whether to repeal the current chicken ordinance.

Those who helped pass the ordinance in the first place will be able to keep their chickens, but those in the future will not be able to get a chicken-keeping license. The ordinance allows those with chickens to keep them in enclosed areas in backyards. Council members will have the chance to either change the restrictions or do away with the ordinance.

Mayor Manier said he is tired of talking about chickens.

“The thing I look forward to the most is getting past this chicken issue and moving this city forward because we have a lot of stuff to do and the city staff and the aldermen have spent a lot of time talking about chickens,” said Mayor Manier.

The first reading on the issue is Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. The second chance to repeal comes on Monday, Sept. 21.

