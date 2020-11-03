Washington city council will enforce new COVID-19 mitigation measures

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Washington Council said they will be enforcing the state’s COVID-19 mitigation measures Monday.

Washington Mayor Gary W. Manier said he was disappointed with the mitigation rules.

“I have a hard time believing that restaurants and bars are the only people spreading this disease,” Manier said.

Chief Mike McCoy said starting Wednesday they will follow up on complaints of local restaurants not being in compliance.

“We will keep a list of people we get complaints on and we will check to make sure they are valid complaints,” McCoy said.

Mayor Manier said he still encourages Washington residents to support local restaurants and bars.

“Please get carry out, buy gift cards, do everything we can do to help our local businesses,” Manier said.

Washington also amended the zoning code in order to fine or close businesses out of compliance with any city, state, or federal laws or ordinances.

Manier encourages everyone to wear masks and social distance in hopes that the numbers will go down so restaurants can have indoor seating again.

