Washington City Hall closed to public as COVID-19 cases rise

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Due to increasing cases of COVID-19 in Tazewell County, Washington City Hall will be closed.

The City announced on Facebook while the building will be closed to visitors, community members can still call for assistance.

Residents requesting an election packet to run for a city position can contact City Clerk Valeri Brod. Washington residents can continue to make utility payments by using the drop box located on Elm Street.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 4, all of Tazewell County will be required to into mitigation measures.

“It is unfortunate that these mitigation requirements primarily impact these already suffering small businesses in Washington,” said Mayor Gary Manier. “I would encourage everyone to continue to support our restaurants by purchasing gift cards/certificates, dining in their outdoor areas, and ordering takeout. We will get through this by following recommended guidelines, and supporting local businesses.”

