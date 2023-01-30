WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — People with disabilities in the Washington area needing transportation are in luck! The Greater Peoria Mass Transit District has extended the pilot para-transit service in Washington.

The city approved continuing funding for the program, with 50% of the funds coming from a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).

The pilot program has been running for six months already, but funds weren’t exhausted, allowing CityLift to extend the program.

This service isn’t route-based, but rather request-based.

Individuals between the ages of 18 to 59 can utilize the service based on their mobility challenges and disability.

“It definitely means that they are going to have that opportunity to be able to live more of an independent life by having a service that is really catering to their needs,” said CityLink’s Director of Marketing Emily Watson.

Each ride costs $2 with service running Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and all rides must be scheduled at least one day in advance. More notice is better.

For those needing the services, they are required to complete and submit an application to Washington Township which requires a medical professional to sign off on. To submit an application, click here.

Similar service for people 60 years and older is available through Central Illinois Agency on

Aging, which can be reached at 309-674-2071.