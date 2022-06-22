WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — National CNA week is June 16th-22nd and the city of Washington is showing its appreciation to certified nursing assistants with a ceremony, Wednesday.

The Washington mayor, Police Department, and Fire Department gave CNAs certificates for their hard work. The Executive Director at Reflections Memory Care in Washington, Laura Tutsky, said she wanted to make this day special for them.

“They are the heartbeat of the community, they are the heartbeat of what makes us who we are because they know the residents really well. I don’t think they get acknowledged enough sometimes, and I’m proud of the team I work with,” said Tutsky.

Tutsky said her staff had no idea this was planned.