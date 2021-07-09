Washington comes together after tragic loss

WASAHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) —”I know the community is reaching out. Constantly asking what they can do to help support these families, these kids, our students as a whole.” said Washington Community High School District #309 Dr. Kyle Freeman

Online, there have been orange and black hearts along with messages in support of those that lost loved one’s in Wednesday night’s deadly car crash in Logan County that killed four Washington residents. Some also show they care with a sign found outside the fire station.

“For me personally, I see it as comforting. It speaks to that tight-knit community that we are, it shows how much we care about each other,” said Freeman.

Washington’s mayor says that this is what Washington is all about.

“We’ve been like this for as long as I’ve known. Being here my whole life. I know a lot of people and people that have moved in have embraced our community as well. And I think people move here for a reason, and it’s partly because of the close-knit family we are.” said Washington Mayor Gary Manier.

And that support has become evident to even Connect Church’s Lead Pastor, Dave Jane.

“I didn’t grow up in Washington, but I’ve lived in Washington now for many years and love this community. And one of the things I love about this community, I love being able to pastor a church in this community, is that kind of tight-knit connection. It’s just a really good close community, wasn’t surprised when I saw the response of the community.” said Jane.

Jane messaged us later Tuesday to let us know that there will be a gathering Sunday night at 7:00 PM at Washington Community High School.

Connect Church is also working on a fundraiser to help with funeral expenses for the families.