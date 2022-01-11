Washington Community High School awarded grant for school safety, violence prevention

WASHINGTON (WMBD) — Washington Community High School District 308 is one of several Illinois school districts receiving federal funding for improving school safety and supporting violence prevention efforts.

The announcement came from U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) Tuesday afternoon. A total of $3,048,982 in U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) grants are going to Illinois communities.

Awarded by the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) and the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office), the grants provide funding for safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools.

Additionally, police officers receive training on how to prevent student violence, technology to alert police quickly in an emergency, and other means to improve security.

Below is a list of Illinois school districts that received funding from the grants:

Anna Community Consolidated School District No. 37 (Union County): $401,588

Cahokia Public School District #187 (St. Clair County): $268,575

Homer Community Consolidated School District 33C (Will County): $500,000

City of Moline (Rock Island County): $111,744

Mundelein Elementary School District 75 (Lake County): $398,394

River Trails School District #26 (Cook County): $478,553

SPEED S.E.J.A. 802 School District (Cook County): $43,208

Washington Community High School District #308 (Tazewell County): $95,425

Worth School District (Cook County): $397,120

Zion Elementary School District 6 (Lake County): $354,375

Funding from the DOJ is part of its $126 million commitment to advance school safety under the STOP School Violence Act.