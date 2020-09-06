Washington community honors Kevin Brown in second annual Brownfest

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Washington community is continuing a fundraising tradition while remembering a beloved coach.

The second annual Brownfest brought out dozens of people to the Five Points Washington Saturday morning. The event honors Kevin Brown, former Washington community high school basketball coach, who lost his battle with Glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer on June 11, 2019.

Jodi Brown, his wife, said the event encompasses her late husband perfectly.

“There was another side to Kevin that not everybody knew,” Brown said. “They always saw the intense basketball coach, baseball coach but there was a side to him that really liked to relax and enjoy friends and listen to live music.”

After Kevin’s death, Brown said she and family members started the KB Strong Foundation in his honor. She said the Brownfest is just one event that was born out the foundation, another is a leadership luncheon that was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a chance to bring people together that can celebrate and remember Kevin and then also help for a cause and that’s to figure out how do we beat Glioblastoma,” Brown said.

The event featured bags tournaments, a 5k run, basketball games, raffles and live music.

“To me, my first thing, when he passed is I just don’t want people to forget about him and people say people don’t forget that guy but I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen and that’s through our efforts with KB Strong,” Brown said.

She said 100% of the money raised goes toward raising awareness for Glioblastoma, donating to the University of College and Medicine at Peoria where they’ve already donated $60,000, and financial grants called warrior funds for Glioblastoma patients.

