Washington community members unite for sixth annual Daxfest

WASHINGTON, Ill.– Adults and kids alike donned costumes early this year and came out for the sixth annual DaxFest.

The community-sponsored event saw the Dax Foundation partnering with the Washington Park District to unite hundreds of community members to partake in the festivities.

Julie Locke, founder of the Dax Foundation, said she wanted to continue the event to bring families and kids together to simply enjoy each other in the spirit of Halloween.

“We just wanted to create a community event and to celebrate Halloween in a safe and fun way for families,” Locke said.

The event included trick-or-treating, laser tag, community performances, bouncy houses, and more games and activities.

Locke said although the event is a celebration of family fun, the personal meaning behind it is what makes her keep going.

“We’re definitely going to be willing to keep doing this to support our local families in need,” Locke said.

The Dax Foundation was named in honor of Locke’s son, Dax, who passed away from Leukemia in December 2009.

All of the proceeds from the event went to benefit the Dax Foundation’s mission to serve local families who have been diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.