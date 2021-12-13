Washington Council discuss new restaurant and brewpub coming to Washington’s Downtown Square

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday, Dec. 13, the Washington City Council discussed a redevelopment agreement for a new restaurant and brewpub coming to Washington’s Downtown Square.

The current property owners, Mr & Mrs. Pohl and developers, have an interest in opening The Grist Mill restaurant on the Southeast side of the square.

Washington Mayor Gary Manier said he is excited about the project.

“We need restaurants, and a lot of our people head to the Heights, or Bloomington-Normal, or East Peoria, to entertain or eat or things, so we are excited about the possibility,” Manier said.

The project is estimated to cost $5.63 million, and the owners requested $1.1 million in financial support for the city.

There will be a second reading and vote for the redevelopment agreement during the Dec. 20 meeting.

The developers plan to close on the project in early 2022, and the grand opening is planned for the third quarter of 2023.

More information is available on the city of Washington’s website.