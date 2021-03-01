Washington Council discuss recycling grants and increasing the number of liquor licenses

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Washington City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Tazewell County for a recycling grant Monday, March 1.

The grant would award the city $45,120. This is up from the $20,500 that was approved last year.

The city plans to use the money for the Annual Christmas Tree recycling program, and to offset costs of the Brush Pick Up program.

Washington Finance Director Joanie Baxter said this is the first year the full cost of the programs will be covered by the grants.

Washington Council also approved the increase of the number of class A liquor licenses from 10 to 11.

Council members also reminded the public that the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile will be in Washington Square Friday, March 5.