WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Washington has officially been declared a “Dementia-Friendly Community.”

The designation is from Dementia Friendly America, a network of communities working to support people with dementia and their caregivers.

“It’s a community that’s becoming aware of persons with dementia and their needs, along with the caregivers, their caregiver’s needs, and providing the support that they need and the dignity they deserve,” said Matt Yee, manager of planning with Central Illinois Agency on Aging.

Free training is provided by DFA and the Illinois Department of Public Health. Once training is complete, businesses and organizations will get a window decal to indicate they are dementia-friendly.

Yee said it’s important to increase awareness about the progressive brain disease.

“To be able to recognize people with dementia and then to provide support services for them, whether that be giving them resource information where they can go for additional help, and just being kind and friendly to them, treating them like everyone else,” he said.

Getting the designation took about a year, Yee said. A group of city officials, first responders and community members collected letters of support and submitted an application demonstrating community support to DFA.

Washington is the 30th community to be designated as dementia-friendly, and the only community in Central Illinois.

According to DFA, more than five million Americans and 15 million caregivers are living with Alzheimer’s Disease.