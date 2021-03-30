Washington District #308 School Board candidate under fire for past transphobic tweets

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Resurfacing transphobic tweets are landing a current Washington District #308 School Board candidate in hot water with the community.

Jake Miller, a former Washington Community High School student, is hoping to secure a seat on the school board, but some of his 2019 tweets are creating outrage in the community

A protest against his candidacy took place Tuesday outside of a public forum intended to be a ‘meet and greet’ for community members and candidates in the April 6 election.

Ezra Collum, a trans activist, and advocate in the community said Miller’s former tweets are damaging to the transgender community.

“They were about transgender children and students that were calling them slurs, asking other students to beat them up, saying that they should guard the bathrooms and locker rooms,” Collum said. “He’s literally teaching kids to be violent and hate.”

Randi Oehlke said she has a child who identifies as non-binary at Washington Community High School. She said Miller’s tweets particularly struck a nerve with her.

“He’s posted some really disgusting things on social media about transgender children, he’s promoted violence and actually urging people to beat the snot out of transgender children,” Oehlke said.

Oehlke said she doesn’t believe Miller should be able to serve on the board after his posts.

“He generalized transgender children with ‘pedophiles, creeps’,” Oehlke said. “I don’t think he should have the right to represent any of the stakeholders in the district at all.”

Miller wouldn’t speak with WMBD on camera but said off-camera that he did make those tweets and he’s not condoning violence. He said those tweets were made a long time ago and he’s apologized.

Collum said those tweets reinforce a stigma in the trans community.

“The stigma is if you’re trans you’re non-deserving of equal rights, you’re non-deserving of love, you need mental health and that’s just not true,” Collum said. “It’s a problem because they [transgender individuals] are the most at risk for suicide, they have the highest risk of youth homelessness, and the highest risk of murder out of the entire community.”

Both Collum and Oehlke said after speaking with Miller, they’re not convinced he’s changed.

“He didn’t deny his stance, he did say that using the words “tranny, pedophile creep,” Oehlke said. “He said he regrets using those words, he could’ve said them in a better way.”

“I just don’t understand how you can keep children safe while simultaneously tweeting that you should beat children that are trans,” Collom said.

Miller said off camera even after apologizing, he understands not everyone will be forgiving.