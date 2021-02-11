Washington District 50 Schools move to remote learning

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – District 50 Schools in Washington are shifting to remote learning beginning Thursday, Feb. 11.

The district’s superintendent Chad Allaman said increased student and staff absences are the reason for the change. The absences are due to both COVID and non-COVID related illnesses.

Staff said during the remote learning period extracurricular activities are canceled, but the district’s Latchkey program will continue.

Allaman said in-person learning is expected to resume on Tuesday, March 2.

District officials said they used a mass notification system to inform parents how to sign-up for lunch distribution and technical assistance.