Washington District Library Board discusses potential Sunnyland branch closing with community

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Washington District Library’s Board of Trustees held a public meeting, Tuesday, Oct. 12, discussing the details of potentially closing their Sunnyland branch.

The board heard questions and opinions from concerned community members. Some said they were concerned about not having access to a library on the west side of Washington.

Lexie Walsh, the Library Director, said the board took surveys and did research into how often people visited the branch and what resources were being used there. The research shows the branch has seen decreasing visits from 2016 to 2019, and around only 235 people used the branch each month.

Walsh said none of the board members want to close a library down, but she said they could immediately save more than 80,000 dollars by doing so. She said this money could be used to improve resources available to the entire community of Washington.

“These funds can be used to increase our outreach, so we can get farther out into the community with our traditional outreach, to home-bound patients,” Walsh said. “We can do more programming in schools, in daycares, at community events. We can also provide more digital offerings.”

The board plans on making a decision in winter.