Washington donut shop to increase prices due to inventory costs

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Items needed, but not always available… it is the ongoing shortage issue many business owners are facing right now.

“We actually had to close one day because we couldn’t even get boxes to actually put our donuts in,” said Hiatt.

The manager of Ron’s Donuts in Washington, James Hiatt said the prices of the products they need are still increasing.

“At one point, the price had pretty much doubled on the boxes,” said Hiatt. He said it is forcing them to increase their prices also.

“February 1st, prices are going up. I believe currently we charge $8.80 for a dozen of donuts which is a basic assorted and it’s going up to $10.99,” said Hiatt.

Hiatt said he hopes customers understand it was the only option to keep their doors open.

“If you’re not increasing prices and everything around you is going up, then eventually you are going to hit a point where you are just breaking even. I just hope everybody sticks with us and understands that you know it’s not easy running a business and it certainly isn’t easy when you aren’t making a profit,” said Hiatt.

One customer said despite the price increase… she is still going to support Ron’s Donuts and other small businesses in the community.

“Before the pandemic, I wasn’t super great about supporting local businesses, but as I see the effect of the pandemic on the community, I tried really hard to go to the small businesses and give them whatever we could,” said Hiatt.

The manager said if the prices of goods go back down, then he hopes their prices will too.

“The way I look at it it’s definitely been a journey, but if you survive it, it can only make you better,” said Hiatt.