Washington Elementary in Bloomington welcome special visitors

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Many kids dream of seeing there favorite sports players in action.

But many Blackhawks fans in Bloomington have never made the trip up to Chicago, so they brought the Blackhawks to them.

“The program is called ‘GOAL,’ it stands for get out and learn with the Chicago Blackhawks. One of the unique things of this program is not only do they give you equipment, but they also have teachers come up that knows how to properly train and teach hockey,” said PE teacher at Washington Elementary, Austin Myers.

These trainers didn’t come empty-handed bringing 30 sticks, 30 balls, 30 jerseys and 2 nets for Washington Elementary to keep. Offering a great opportunity for students who are new to the sport.

“I haven’t played hockey before so this could be a new experience to me and I think it’s really cool that they’re coming down the Bloomington Illinois in the middle of nowhere to help us and give us equipment,” said fifth-grader Giselle Lee.

60 students total got to learn how to stickhandle, pass, shoot and even got some game time Thursday afternoon.

Students say they are now more interested in playing hockey after the Blackhawks visit.