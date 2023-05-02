WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– The City of Washington Police Department has issued a burn ban for Tuesday due to unfavorable weather.

Low humidity and this steady wind can push things beyond control faster than corn through a goose and we just don’t need that mess. Washington Police Department

Their Facebook post cites dry, breezy conditions that fed field and brush fires earlier this spring, as well as low humidity and steady wind that can exacerbate fires quickly.

