Washington finally has a new city administrator

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Washington Mayor Gary Manier appointed a new city administrator at Monday’s City Council Meeting.

Manier said James Snider is an experienced “no-nonsense person” who will get things done. He was selected out of four final candidates from a pool of 27 applications.

City Council members voted 8-0 to approve Snider as city administrator. Snider promptly submitted his resignation from his position as Rock Island County Administrator on Tuesday.

Manier said the city administrator is the “CEO of the city” and residents can expect increased economic development now that the position is filled.

“You’ll see hopefully a little more progress moving things forward. There’s a lot of projects, a lot of opportunities that we have on the horizon,” he said.

Manier said the full resolution contract will be presented at next Monday’s City Council meeting. Snider will start his five-year term on December 13 with a salary range of $135,000 to $155,000.