WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person has been sent to the hospital after suffering minor injuries in a house fire near Hampton Road in Washington Friday morning.

The fire started in the garage while people were in the home, according to Washington Fire Chief Brett Brown.

While the fire only moved to one room in the house, Brown said smoke damage is present throughout the building.

The State Fire Marshall is investigating the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.