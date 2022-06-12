WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Washington Fire Department held its sixth annual Smoke-Out for St. Jude hospital, Sunday.

The coordinator of the event, Brian Barron, said the Washington police department and a list of sponsors like State Farm came out to support.

With the help of donations from those who attended, first responders and volunteers served pulled pork sandwiches and hot dogs and families were even able to take a ride on the fire truck.

“No matter how big or how small your donation is it always helps the families and the kids at St. Jude and that is the bottom line,” said Barron.

Barron said all proceeds are funneled through Washington/Peoria St, Jude runners that will then go towards the hospital.

“Once you hear about a family or you know somebody that’s going through St. Jude and you understand the value of your donation going to help a family, knowing that they will never get a bill is priceless,” said Barron.

He said he believes they will hit their $100,000 goal, to learn more visit their website.