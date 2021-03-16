Washington gas station celebrates 40 years of business

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Brecklin’s Servicenter is celebrating 40 years of customer service.

Tom Brecklin bought the gas station, then called Wacker’s Amoco, in 1981 when gas was just 76 cents a gallon.

“I worked here when I was in high school so I don’t really know how it’s like on the other side of the fence,” Brecklin said. He said the hours are long, but he gets to be his own boss.

Born and raised in Washington, Brecklin is very involved in the community. He has served on the Planning and Zoning Commission, Chamber of Commerce, school board, and fire department board.

Brecklin has also been a firefighter for 35 years and counting.

He said Washington is a very tight-knit community, and being an active resident is the key to staying in business for so long.

Washington resident and Brecklin’s regular Tom Warren even painted a mural of an American flag on the side of the building in appreciation for the work Brecklin does.

“He’s taken care of our household for a long time and gets our work done quickly, and that’s why I painted a mural, just to say thanks,” Warren said.

The pandemic has affected Brecklin’s business in the last 12 months, but he hopes a return to normal is near.

“There’s a lot of people working at home, not driving, so it does hurt the volume a little,” he said.

Brecklin plans to keep the business in the family. He will eventually hand the reins over to his son, and take some well-deserved time off.

Brecklin’s Servicenter is located at 119 Walnut St., just off Washington Square.