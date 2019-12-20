Washington Gifted Middle School gives back for the holidays

PEORIA, Ill. — Students at Washington Gifted Middle School are learning the art of giving back this Christmas.

The school finished up its “15 Days of Goodness” Friday before Winter vacation.

The day of service consisted of the students making placemats and reusable burlap mats for Meals on Wheels. They also made decorations and supply bags (with toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, and snack crackers) for the Dream Center Other students made table decorations for Sophia’s Kitchen, along with Holiday and Valentine’s Day cards for the Children’s Hospital.

Principal Susan Martin said this is the third service event the school has done this year and she wants her students to know the importance of helping out the community.

“I think it’s just important that students see that there’s a need in our community,” Martin said. “That there are ways that we can fill those needs and we can brighten people’s days. We just give back and show that we care about everybody that lives in our community.”

Martin said the school previously held a help-a-thon event in the fall, where they sent all of there students out to help 19 different organizations.

She said she hopes these service projects will show students that it’s better to give than to receive.