WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Leaders of Washington Good neighbor Day announced that their annual carnival is back after being shut down for two years because of COVID-19.

With a purchase of a wristband, the carnival will include food, rides, games and more.

The office manager of the Washington Chamber of Commerce, Jenny Harpman, said they are doing things differently this year.

The carnival will be from June 1-5, but they will be providing events all summer long.

“This is our way of bringing the community together, have a good summer, support locals as much as we can and just have fun,” said Harpman.

To learn more about the upcoming events, visit their website.