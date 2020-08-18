Washington Grade School moves to remote learning for five weeks

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Washington Grade School District 52 students will start the school year remotely, officials said in a letter Tuesday.

A letter sent to families of District 52 said the Board of Education did not want to consistently stall the learning process with mandated quarantine periods for staff and students who catch COVID-19. The letter states those periods would force the district to switch too frequently from in-person learning to remote learning.

Board members say the change would allow for a more stable and consistent learning environment. The first five weeks will take place remotely with an in-person return date of Oct. 1.

The changes to the schooling schedule include:

The first official full day of remote learning will be Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Monday, Aug. 24, Tuesday, Aug. 25, and Monday, Aug. 31 will be designated as Remote Professional Development days for staff. No classes will be held on these days.

Things that won’t be changing:

Meet the Teacher will still take place as scheduled! Chromebooks and other necessary materials will be picked up at this time.

School lunches will be available starting Wednesday, August 26th. A short survey will be sent to all parents gauging interest.

The full letter reads:

Dear 52 Families, As we continued to finalize our plans of holding in-person instruction, we were faced with challenges and obstacles created by new IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) guidelines. With the release of the most recent ​FAQ​ document from IDPH , it was made clear to us that the strict and restrictive rules in place would create continuous interruptions within the educational process. Following the guidelines would inevitably cause numerous pauses to the learning process with mandated quarantine periods for staff and students. These periods would cause us to go back and forth from in-person to remote on a regular basis. In the interest of providing the most stable and consistent educational environment possible in the current climate, the WGSD 52 Board of Education ​took action last night to start the 20-21 school year in all remote learning for approximately five weeks with a targeted return date of October 1st. This was an extremely difficult decision and we realize it will impact our families. We are taking steps to help in any way we can to make it a better transition. Here are some highlights to keep in mind and also some changes to the calendar for the beginning of the year. There will be continued information in the coming days to share more details regarding our “All Remote” plan. We are excited to meet all of you during Meet the Teacher. We hope to see all of our students back in our buildings by October 1. Thank you! Sincerely, Pat Minasian, Superintendent

