WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Washington house is in shambles after a fire broke out Friday morning.

A home at 508 Walnut was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived just after 8:30 a.m. The Washington Fire Department, with help from other area firefighters, was able to control the fire within 20 minutes, but stayed on the scene for several hours to assure it was put out.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There is no estimate on the amount of damage caused.