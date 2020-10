HAVANA, Ill. (WMBD) — The rescue of two teenage brothers who sank waist-deep in the mud at the Havana Riverfront park, Wednesday, is causing Havana authorities to remind the public about safety practices.

Captain of the Havana fire department Matthew Fliege said the incident was a rare occurrence but it's still one to watch out for. He said the river may seem harmless but when dealing with it, it's always smart to exercise caution.