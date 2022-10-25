WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Washington Police Department announced that one of their K9s received a generous donation Tuesday.

According to a Washington police Facebook post, K9 Loki received a bullet and stab-proof vest thanks to a donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The custom-fitted vest was sponsored by Elaine Schutte of Florence, CO, and is embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.’s mission is to provide protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S. They have provided more than 4,682 vests to K9s in all 50 states.

Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283 and comes with a five-year warranty.

More information, and how to donate, is available on Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.’s website.