WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Washington police announced Monday that a K9 officer is expected to receive a donated bullet and stab-proof protective vest.

According to a Washington Police Department Facebook post, K9 Loki will receive the protective vest as part of a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Elaine Schutte, of Florence, Co., sponsored the donation. The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”

Vested Interest’s mission is to provide protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs, and related agencies throughout the United States. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283.

The vest is expected to arrive in eight to 10 weeks.

More information on Vested Interest is available on its website.