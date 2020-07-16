Washington Kroger store temporarily closed

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Wednesday’s severe weather is resulting in a grocery store closing temporarily.

Kroger spokesperson Eric Halvorson told WMBD via e-mail the chain’s location at the Cherry Tree Shopping Center in Washington was closed until, likely, sometime Friday.

Despite the sign at the front entrance, however, Halvorson said while there was water in the store, it never touched any product and is gone now. “The store team and a cleaning company will make sure the building is dry and sanitized before re-opening,” Halvorson said in an e-mail.

At approximately 12:15pm Thursday, Halvorson said the store would likely be open “by around this time tomorrow, but that may be too ambitious. Their primary concern is to ensure the building meets our standards for safety and service before we re-open.”

