WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Concerns are still floating about the future of the Sunnyland branch library in Washington.

Tuesday night at the Washington Library board meeting, members reconsidered keeping the library. They will attempt to have a consultant join the next meeting in July.

It’s been a heated debate between library board members and Sunnyland residents. Some board members raised concerns about the cost to renovate the new library, maintain it and which new programs will actually be used.

“We spend $400.000 a year on this main library for everyone in Washington. Washington is Sunnyland, Sunnyland is Washington… I’m sorry but when we put that kind of money into a remodel, I think that needs to be the library,” said one Washington library board member.

They said any vote has been put off for the foreseeable future.