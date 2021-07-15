Washington man accused of 2019 murder appears in Tazewell County court

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) – A Washington man accused of a 2019 murder in Tazewell County appeared in court Thursday morning.

Prosecutors believe Daniel Allbritton is responsible for the death of John Tyler Jr.

Thursday, the prosecution and defense reviewed stipulations for Allbritton’s August 9th jury trial.

In December of 2019, Allbritton was arrested after investigators say blood found in his car matched Tyler’s DNA.

A week later, Tyler’s body was found near a rural Tazewell County road and blunt force trauma was determined the cause of death.

Allbritton has pleaded not guilty and will appear in court next on July 30th.