Washington man faces murder charges in connection to disappearance of John Tyler

PEKIN, Ill. — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Daniel C. Allbritton for the murder of John Tyler Jr.

Last week, the 52-year-old Washington man was arrested for obstructing justice regarding the disappearance of 49-year-old Tyler Jr. who was last seen between 10-11 a.m. Dec. 6 in Morton.

According to Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower, Tyler’s girlfriend told officials she’d dropped him off at the Par-A-Dice Casino on Dec. 5, where he spent the night. The next day, the girlfriend said Tyler called her saying he was going to get a ride from Dan Allbritton to run an errand then come home. She then says she talked to Allbritton who said he’d dropped Tyler off at the Office Tap in Morton.

According to the Tazewell County State’s Attorney’s Office, that’s the story he told the police on Dec. 9 when questioned about Tyler’s disappearance. Albritton said afterward he went home.

Officials then say his story changed.

On Dec. 11, detectives again spoke to Allbritton and searched his vehicle. Detectives reported blood on and in the car. When they asked Allbritton about it, he said he’d picked Tyler up from the Par-A-Dice casino on the 6th but Tyler took him to Kirk’s Corner Tap in East Peoria.

While in the parking lot he said they got into a fight and he grabbed Tyler’s head and smashed it against the car several times. Allbritton says the two laughed it off and that’s when they went to the Office Tap in Morton.

Later in that interview, Allbritton said he’d hit Tyler while the two were at Allbritton’s house.

Allbritton has been charged with three counts of murder.

Lower confirmed Tyler’s body has not been found.

Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators processed the blood evidence found in Allbritton’s car, garage and shed and on Monday found a number of blood samples were from Tyler.

Lower’s office, the Tazewell County State’s Attorney’s office, and the Illinois State Police are continuing the investigation.