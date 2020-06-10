Washington man finds, returns long lost war medal certificate to veteran’s family

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — 10 years ago a Washington man found a certificate to a bronze star medal in a box that he purchased from an auction. Ever since he’s been trying to find its rightful owner.

Paul Smith says there were several items in the box he purchased 10 years ago but one of them stood out.

“There was a newspaper at the bottom of the box and I picked up that newspaper just to see the date on it and when I did that I spotted this bronze star document laying on the bottom of it,” said Smith.

The recipient of the certificate, Melvin Kuehn, a world war two veteran. Smith being a veteran himself immediately tried to track him down.

“I’d searched obituaries I’d searched just on google for years and never found anything,” said Smith.

10 years and still no leads, that was until he found a man on Facebook named Michael Kuehn.

“I saw a Facebook message request from Paul Smith and I normally don’t check those, I might check those twice a year and I just happened to glance at that the other night and ironically there’s this picture of my father’s document and I was just blown away,” said Kuehn.

“When I hit michael I can’t tell you how happy I was that finally this long journey was over searching for the home of this bronze star recipient,” said Smith.

Smith and Kuehn live 15 minutes from each other, a ten year mystery solved in a span of a few miles.

Kuehn says he is forever grateful for what Smith did.

“Thank god for him, the world needs more people like Paul Smith,” said Kuehn.

Kuehn says the medal that goes along with the certificate is still missing Smith said he’s going to help look for that as well, but this time he won’t do it alone.