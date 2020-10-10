Washington man hospitalized after deadly truck collision

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is dead after a deadly truck collision in DeWitt County Friday.

According to Illinois State Police, the collision happened around 2:20 p.m. on Illinois Route 10 at Friends Creek Rd.

The police’s preliminary investigations indicate that the driver of a Peterbilt truck failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the front end of an International truck.

The Driver of the Peterbilt truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The Driver of the other truck, James H. Isbell from Washington Ill., was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say there are currently no charges.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected