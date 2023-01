PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Washington man accused of attempted murder was in court Thursday.

During an arraignment hearing, Austin James Ricca was charged with attempted first-degree murder, battery and aggravated battery.

Allegedly, on Dec. 11, 2022, Austin Ricca struck a family member multiple times with a bat near Anna and West Street in Bartonville.

Ricca has pled not guilty.

A scheduling conference will be held on Feb. 23, and the case will be brought before a jury on March 6.