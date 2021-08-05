Washington man pleads guilty to 2019 murder

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A Washington man accused of a 2019 murder in Tazewell County entered a guilty plea Thursday.

The suspect, Daniel Allbritton, plead guilty to murdering John Tyler in 2019, a class M felony. In December 2019, Allbritton was arrested after investigators said blood found in his car matched Tyler’s DNA.

Tyler’s body was found weeks after he was last seen, on Schmidgall Road near Augustine Road in rural Tazewell County. The County Coroner Charles Hanley said the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Sentencing is expected to take place in front of Judge Gilfillan at 3 p.m. on Sept. 16.