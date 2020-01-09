Washington man pleads not guilty for missing man’s murder

PEKIN, Ill. — The man accused of killing a previously-missing Deer Creek man pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.

Daniel Allbritton was arrested last month for the murder of John Tyler Jr. Allbritton, 52, was initially arrested for obstructing justice regarding the disappearance of the 49-year-old man who last seen on Dec. 6 in Morton.

Allbritton’s jury trial has been set for Feb. 18 at the Tazewell County Courthouse.

Judge Katherine Gorman recused herself from this case because she said she knew Allbritton. Judge Stephen Kouri took over.

Tyler’s body was found weeks after he was last seen, on Schmidgall Road near Augustine Road in rural Tazewell County. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley said the cause of death was blunt force trauma.