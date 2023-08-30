PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Washington man was sentenced to seven years in prison Wednesday in connection with a shots fired incident last fall.

Billy G. DeLasso, 32, had previously pleaded guilty in Peoria County Circuit Court to one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm. In return, prosecutors agreed to drop a second charge of possession of a weapon by a felon and cap any sentence at 11 years instead of the normal maximum of 15 years behind bars.

Additionally, a second case which alleged DeLasso spit on a jailer while at the Peoria County Jail, was dropped.

The discharge charge stems from an Oct. 3 incident where he shot in the direction of an occupied car in the 400 block of Warner Lane in South Peoria. No one was injured during that incident.

Almost a week later, detectives arrested him at a Washington residence.

He must serve at least 85% of his 7-year prison term, meaning that with credit time already served, he could get out of prison in about five years.