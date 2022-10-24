WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Washington Community High School’s Marching Panthers made school history this weekend as they took home the Governor’s Trophy Grand Champion at University of Illinois’ Illinois Marching Band Championships.

The Marching Panthers also finished first in their classification.

Bands are assigned classifications based on school enrollment, from small schools being classified as A and the biggest schools as 6A. Washington’s Marching Panthers are classified as 4A, and they compete with other bands classified 4A through 6A.

Of the six 4A bands, the Panthers won Best Music, Best Visual Effect, and tied for Best General Effect.

After the classification win, the Panthers moved on to beat out 21 other teams and take home the Governor’s Trophy Grand Champion for the first time in the school’s history.

See all results from this weekend’s competition here.

The band will reprise its award-winning show on Monday evening at 7:30 p.m. at Babcock Field. The event, which starts with a drumline performance at 7:15, is free an open to the public.