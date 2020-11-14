Washington mayor announces run for re-election

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Gary Manier has been the Mayor of Washington for nearly 20 years and is not ready to give up his seat yet. Saturday, he announced he would be running for re-election.

“Washington is such a great place to live and raise a family, and I am so proud to be a part of this community. During my time as Mayor, we have accomplished so much by working together,” he said in a press release.

Manier’s accomplishments as mayor include working with IDOT and State elected officials to complete Phase 4 reconstruction of Illinois Route 8, recovery from the devastation of an EF-4 tornado and securing State and Federal funding of the recently announced reconstruction of Business Route 24 through Washington as stated in the release.

“When the pandemic began, I immediately worked with our Council and our City staff to develop an action and risk mitigation plan. After we determined the stability of our City income, we continued to move forward with large capital improvement projects throughout the City,” he said. ” There have been no cuts to city services, and we have had no staff layoffs. Washington has been and continues to be financially sound.”

Manier said he plans to file a petition Monday to run for re-election.