Washington mayor expects to fill vacant alderperson seat by Monday

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Washington Mayor Gary Manier on Thursday said he hopes to fill a recently vacated city council seat by Monday.

Ward IV Alderman Daniel Cobb moved to Georgia for a new opportunity, leaving the seat open.

Manier said he received six applications and interviewed four applicants so far. He said he is looking for someone committed to giving back and who has a willingness to serve the city.

Whoever gets appointed to the seat will have to run for re-election in a year and a half. The position is part-time.

