Washington neighbors frustrated after Christmas lights are torn down

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Neighbors in Washington are spreading their Christmas cheer despite those who try to tear it down.

“It’s pretty frustrating. I mean they’ve only been up for two days now,” said Michael Johnson.

Johnson says some of his Christmas lights were torn off his house Monday night. His security cameras caught video and pictures of the person who he believes did it.

“I saw that a little after 11 o’clock last night somebody pulled up right outside and ran up and just pulled them off the wall,” said Johnson.

He said he’s frustrated, but he’s not the only one. His neighbor’s house was vandalized, too.

“It’s like the Grinch right, pulling the lights down,” said Michael Vujovich.

Vujovich said he was still awake when it happened.

“And I heard it. I heard a noise. It sounded just like a pop and I didn’t know what it was,” said Vujovich.

Vujovich says he heard the car drive off but didn’t connect it to the incident. He said it’s disheartening to have broken lights and torn down decorations.

“Everybody’s just trying to find a little cheer especially given the state of the world at the moment,” said Vujovich.

Both neighbors said it’s concerning.

“It disrupts kind of your thoughts of security and safety and stuff a little bit,” said Vujovich.

They don’t know why someone would ruin their holiday fun.

“I think it’s just some kid who’s just looking for I don’t know a way to brag to his friends I’m not sure. It doesn’t make any sense,” said Johnson.

Washington Police Chief Mike McCoy told WMBD they know who the person is that tore down the lights. McCoy did not release the name or any other information on who did it.