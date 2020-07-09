Washington officials ask for reduced water usage for duration of tower maintenance

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — After more than a decade, Washington Mayor Gary Manier said the town’s water tower is finally getting a fresh look.

He said through the month of July, the tower will be undergoing maintenance and getting a new coat of paint and re-logoed.

“A little bit of a different color, kind of a two-toned color but I think it’s going to be exciting,” Manier said. “Anytime we can get an upgrade and you know it’s one of the first things you see when you come in from the South and come around the Square from the East.”

However, Manier said that work may cause concern about water flow as the city needs to lower the water level to paint inside the tank. He said they’re asking residents to ease up on water usage for the duration of the process.

“We’re just asking if you could slow down a little bit on the watering of the lawns and things to help us out here,” Manier said.

He said the process was originally scheduled sooner, but they discovered baby hawks were born on top of the tower and they decided to wait until they could fly away on their own.

Manier said the maintenance is going to take about three weeks max, during which time he said they’ll hope for more rain to water residential lawns. He said unless there’s a major water main break, the city is not at any risk.

“I think things will be okay, we’re just asking people to be patient and understand,” Manier said.

