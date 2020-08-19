Washington Park District extends childcare hours for remote learning

District 52 announced all students will move to remote learning for at least five weeks. The modified park district hours will allow parents to drop off their students from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday, Washington Grade School families learned of an unexpected decision made for the school district.

District 52 announced all students will move to remote learning for at least five weeks. With school starting next Wednesday, some families may struggle to find childcare.

Washington Park District Director Matt Suellentrop said he is creating a plan to accommodate these challenges.

“We actually offer a before and after school program for a typical year as well, but in conjunction with everything that is going on, we put together a plan with what they need,” Suellentrop said. “So included with that before and after school is a modified approach so we can have day time coverage.”

The modified program will allow parents to drop off their students from 8 a.m. — 6 p.m. Two-to-three hours will be allocated for e-learning.

Lunch, recess, and other activities will also be scheduled. The park director said each class will have no more than 15 students. Students will be required to wear masks beginning the week of Aug. 24.

