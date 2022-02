WASHINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — One pedestrian is dead after an incident near Washington Road and School Street Wednesday.

According to the Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley, the 911 call came in around 6:24 p.m.

Hanley said the pedestrian was hit by multiple vehicles.

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.